Gophers Stay Undefeated But Are They For Real?

The Minnesota Gophers stayed undefeated with a dominant win over Nebraska on Saturday, defeated the Huskers 34-7.

As the Gophers get to 6-0 and stay undefeated, the question now becomes 'Are They For Real'.

So far this season, Minnesota hasn't really played any great teams, however, they have won all of them and found ways to get wins.

On Saturday, the Gophers continued to rush the football well, with Rodney Smith rushing for 139 yards on 18 carries and scoring 1 TD.

Gophers head coach PJ Fleck talked about being elite and rowing the boat when he arrived on campus at the University of Minnesota and many thought his expectations were out of reach.

With the 6-0 state and Rutgers and Maryland on the schedule the next two games, Minnesota could roll into their match up with Penn State at 8-0.

A better evaluation will come after games against Penn State, Iowa, and Wisconsin but for now, the boat is rowing in the right direction up in the Twin Cities.