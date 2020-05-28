Gophers Part Ways with Minneapolis Police Department

If you have been to an event on campus at the University of Minnesota you have seen a Minneapolis Police Officer assisting with security and event management.

That however is now changing after the death of George Floyd.

The University of Minnesota has announced that they will part ways with the Minneapolis Police Department after a video surfaced on Tuesday of George Floyd dying in police custody.

This is a strong step but one that seemed necessary considering the current environment in the Twin Cities and how so many of the students at the U of M are affected by the same issues at the core of George Floyd's death.

As the entire Twin Cities community continues to grip with the death of George Floyd, it is refreshing to see the sports community and the education community support those who are normally supporting them.