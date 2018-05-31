MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota will play at least three games at night this season, beginning with the first two nonconference contests.

The Big Ten announced on Thursday a series of start times for the 2018 schedule, with the Gophers opening the season against New Mexico State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30. They will host Fresno State at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Miami of Ohio at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

The homecoming game against Iowa will be played on Oct. 6 at either 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. The Gophers have another kickoff under the lights against Indiana on Friday night, Oct. 26.

Start times have yet to be set for Minnesota's five road games and home games against Purdue and Northwestern on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: