Gophers and Hawkeyes Get First Win, Huskers Drop to 0-2

Well, two of the three local fan bases celebrated wins on Saturday as the Big10 completed week 3 of their 2020 season.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes both picked up their first wins of the season while the Nebraska Cornhuskers dropped to 0-2.

After falling to 0-2 themselves, both Minnesota and Iowa were in must-win mode against Illinois and Michigan State respectively.

Both games were pretty similar in the outcome as both were able to blow out their opponents with Minnesota winning 41-14 over the Illini and Iowa smashing the Spartans 49-7.

One of those two programs will get to 2-2 this week and the other will fall to 1-3 as the Gophers and Hawkeyes match up on Friday at 7 PM on FS1.

As Iowa and Minnesota played their third game of the year, the Huskers were only able to play in their second due to the COVID-19 issues at Wisconsin that derailed their game against the Badgers in week 2.

Nebraska had the lead at the half 13-7 but lack of offense in the second half held back the Huskers from winning their first game of the year.

Northwestern defeated Nebraska 21-13 as the Huskers will look to get their first win of the season next week as they host Penn State who is currently 0-3.

Nebraska took some baby steps in the right direction on Saturday with a young team and will look to put together a complete game against the Nittany Lions this week.

For more information on the Big10 Conference, upcoming schedules as well as other Big10 sports, you can visit their website.