The iconic Goodyear Blimp is being transformed into a hotel prior to a big college football game later this month.

Prior to the Michigan and Notre Dame game, Air BNB will offer a unique opportunity to stay in the Goodyear Blimp and will only cost $150 per night.

The blimp will be placed in a hanger in Ohio and will overlook Wingfoot Lake and will be a one bath, one bedroom hotel room.

There will be some additional perks including a outdoor lounge area, TV, grill and fire pit.

The reservations will open on October 15 and reservations can be made for October 22, 23 and 24.

Earlier this year at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, the iconic Oscar Meyer Wiener Mobile was turned into a hotel and allowed fans to purchase a stay on Air BNB.

That promotion was a huge hit and the opportunity sold out in seconds.

We will see if this promotion turns out to have the same result and if Air BNB continues to team up with iconic things to add some fan experience opportunities for fans.