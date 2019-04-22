Goodwill Spring Job Fair Event This Week

The Goodwill Job Center has been around since 2013, but not everybody knows about it and what they do. Everyone hears the name Goodwill and instantly thinks of donating items which are then sold with profits helping to support people with disabilities. Yes, that is Goodwill.

But, Goodwill also helps people find jobs and build careers. They offer free help with computer skills to people who may not be as tech or internet savvy as people need to be these days, especially when job searching.

In fact, they offer a slew of free services like, assistance with resume' building and interview practice, agency referrals as well as introducing people to career advancement resources, and last, but certainly not least - - job fair events.

Employers looking for great employees can hold mini job fairs inside the Goodwill Job Center at no cost to them, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. And Goodwill hosts major job fairs twice a year in the spring and fall, with bilingual representatives on hand.

Goodwill Job Center is hosting its Spring Job Fair on Thursday, April 25, from 10 AM to 2 PM in the Goodwill store (second floor) at 3401 S. Duluth Avenue. This event is open to the public and there is absolutely no charge to participate.

For more information call 605-357-6171, follow Goodwill on Facebook or online .