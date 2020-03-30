Goodwill is Asking Donors to Hold on to Their Donations

According to a press release, on March 27th, 2020 Goodwill of the Great Plains made the decision to close their doors.

During this time when their storefronts and drop off locations are closed, they ask that individuals who have items they wish to donate hold onto them for the time being. This will ensure the cleanliness of their properties and the safety of the neighborhoods where their locations reside.

Donations form the community are important to fulfilling the Goodwill mission and they look forward to continuing this when they reopen again at a later date.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app