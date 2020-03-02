Goodbye Winter, Hello Snirtfest at Great Bear

There's not much snow left but that's not going to stop the festivities at Great Bear Recreation Park and Ski Valley from holding it's annual Snirtfest on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When snow meets dirt you're sure to have a good time, and with the weekends' temperatures in the '60s frostbite won't be an issue. It's only $5 per event but you can get in on all of them for only $20 with the proceeds benefiting Parkinson's research.

Snowball Fight – 10:30 a.m.

Limbo & Ollie Contest – 11:30 a.m.

Zipfy Sled Race – 1 p.m.

Costume Contest – 2:30 p.m.

Pond Skim – 3 p.m.

Great Bear will be open regular hours through the week for skiing, snowboarding and tubing so hit the slopes while you still can! Stop by for $5 tubing on the last Tubing Tuesday of the year.

Also, the final Fifth Grade Friday will be March 6, 2020, starting at 3 p.m. For $10, fifth-graders receive a lift ticket, equipment rental and group lesson at 5 or 6 p.m. New participants may pre-register online at greatbearpark.com/fifthgrade.

Kyle VANDERBERG via Great Bear press release