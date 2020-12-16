Good Samaritan Society Workers First in Area to Receive Vaccine

Since the onset of the pandemic in March, long-term health care facilities have been hit hard by the virus; none harder than the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls.

As reported by Dakota News Now, Sanford Health began administering the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and among the first in line were the frontline workers at the Good Samaritan Society.

For the first time since the pandemic began, those on staff at the long-term health facility have a reason for optimism, as the vaccine will bring much-needed relief to those on the frontline, as well as their patients, many of whom have been quarantined for nine agonizing months, says Caitlyn Nickell, Assistant Director of Nursing at Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Center.

It’s been a very long nine months and you know we have become their families, but we could only do so much. We’re not their kids, we’re not their grandchildren, but you know they’ve relied on us to be that support and those social interactions and everything. So it’s very important for people to get vaccinated. -Caitlyn Nickell, Good Samaritan Society

Vaccinations are currently being given at both Good Samaritan Society Nursing homes, as well as its three other locations. For more information on this story, check out the article at Dakota News Now.

Story Source: Dakota News Now