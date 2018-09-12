Watch the First Scene of ‘The Good Place’ Season 3

The Good Place is the foremost situation comedy dedicated to life in the afterlife, with a group of lovable misfits trying to earn (or sneak) their way into heaven. Season 1 followed the characters in what they thought was the “Good Place” but ( spoilers ) it, uh, wasn’t. Season 2 rebooted and complicated things after the characters discovered the truth. Now Season 3 adds another premise-shaking wrinkle: This time the show is about life after the afterlife. [checks math] Yes, I think that’s correct.

NBC’s official description of this new season — and you can watch its first scene above, by the way — is about what happens when “Michael (Ted Danson) starts a new timeline when he visits Earth to save the lives of Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto).” Here we see Michael talk with “The Doorman” (Mike O’Malley) and then head to Earth to stop each of the heroes’ untimely demises. What happens from there? Presumably you have to actually tune into the real show on NBC to find out.

I’m still catching up on Season 2 of The Good Place ( it’s on Netflix , by the way) but I just love the way this show continually dares itself to destroy and then rebuild its premise season after season. The first series had that great twist, but The Good Place is anything but a one-trick pony. It’s like a pony that has numerous tricks, even plentiful tricks. The Good Place Season 3 premieres on NBC on Thursday, September 27 at 8PM.