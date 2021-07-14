Good News: South Dakota And Stress Don’t Mix

It's no secret last year was complicated and stressful. No one really knew what to expect or what was in store for the future.

Due to more stress in everyday life, individuals over the last year could have developed new, unhealthy habits that include overeating, not eating at the proper times, sleepless nights, or even heavy drinking. A new study from WalletHub recently surveyed 182 cities across the country to determine the most stressed cities.

The good news is that a majority of the Midwestern states that are located within close proximity to the Sioux Empire are living stress-free. The better news? A few cities in South Dakota are ranked as two of the least stressed cities in the United States.

The study from WalletHub based its results on the data generated from cities exhibiting the best coping mechanisms for dealing with stress. WalletHub ranked all the cities according to work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress. WalletHub's research identified the following top five most stressed cities:

Cleveland, Ohio Detriot, Michigan New Orleans, New Louisiana Baltimore, Massachusetts Newark, New Jersey

Apparently, Cleveland has one of the highest poverty rates in the country. Detriot is also facing this same issue in its city.

Sioux Falls and Rapid City represented South Dakota in WalletHub's study. Overall, Sioux Falls ranks at #170, and Rapid City lands at #165 on the list of the least stressed cities. In Rapid City, WalletHub discovered that this city has one of the highest averages hours of sleep per night.

Other cities relatively close to the Sioux Empire that were also considered as some of the least stressed cities in the country include the following:

Des Monies, Iowa (#115)

Saint Paul, Minnesota (#138)

Minneapolis, Minnesota (#151)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (#155)

Omaha, Nebraska (#160)

Lincoln, Nebraska (#174)

Bismarck, North Dakota (#175)

Fargo, North Dakota (#177)

Madison, Wisconsin (#180)

WalletHub determined Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have some of the most affordable housing. Similar to Rapid City, Minneapolis has one of the highest averages hours of sleep per night.

How do you avoid stress?