Good Grief! Some Black Friday Ads Already Popping Up

Can we just wait until Halloween - or at least the leaves change color - to start talking about Black Friday? Pretty please?

That question will fall on deaf ears as Black Friday ads have already popped up more than six weeks before the unofficial kick off of the holiday shopping season. Believe it or not, Dollar Tree released their first Black Friday ad this week for things like tape and wrapping paper.

Which begs the question: What’s Black Friday like at a Dollar Store? Isn't like everything always a dollar?

But the Dollar Tree isn't the only guilty retailer. BlackFriday.com already has lists put out by Target, Walmart, and Amazon for the top toys this holiday season.

So, if you’re looking ahead and hoping to get a jump on Black Friday sales apparently you don’t have to look too far.

On a related note, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Lowes, and Barnes and Noble are among the retail stores that will keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving. Amen.