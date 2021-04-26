Good Earth State Parks 2021 Outdoor Concert Series

Good Earth State Park is located just southeast of Sioux Falls on the Big Sioux River. Established in 2013 Good Earth State Park is open year-round. The park offers great hiking trails with three viewing platforms perched high on the bluffs overlooking the scenic Big Sioux River.

The park includes the Blood Run Site which is a National Historic Landmark. This location was a trading center and home to thousands of Native Americans from the 1300s to 1700s.

You can enjoy the opulent visitor center and see many Native American artifacts, see a realistic Indian Lodge, and sit in the onsite theater and enjoy a movie featuring the history and culture of the Blood Run site.

And each Sunday from May 9th – July 25th starting at 4 pm you can see local musical artists as they perform on the outdoor state. Food Trucks will also be onsite.

The outdoor venue has some permanent seating but visitors are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. Please be sure to be respectful and practice social distancing. The concerts are free to attend, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles entering the park.

Here is the Schedule for the Good Earth State Parks 2021 Concert Series:

May 9: Native Drum Group / Food Truck Watecha Bowl

May 16: Tuff Roots / Food Truck Big Orange Truck

May 23: To be Announced / Food Truck Windy City Bites

May 30: Amy Ellsworth / Food Truck Tacos De Gringo

June 13: Jim Groth / Food Truck Kabob King

June 20: Hegg Brothers / Food Truck Tacos De Gringo

June 27: Dan Mahar / Food Truck Big Orange Truck

July 4: To be Announced / Food Truck Windy City Bites

July 11: Mogan’s Heroes / Food Truck Dakota Snow

July 18: Eclectic Americana / Food Truck Dakota Snow

July 25: Commonground / Food Truck Kabob King

If you'd like more information just call 605-213-1036