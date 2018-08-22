Golfers Tee Off ‘Fore’ Huntington’s Disease

Calling all golf addicts with hearts of gold! The 4th Annual Tee Off Fore Huntington's Disease is happening this Saturday, August 25, at Spring Creek Country Club in Harrisburg. Registration for this 4-person scramble is at 7 AM, shotgun start at 8 AM.

Your team entry fee ( $360 ) includes 18 holes, a cart and lunch. Gold ( $500 ) and Silver ( $200 ) sponsorships are still available. There are awards for the winning team, longest drive, longest putt and pin prizes. Raffle tickets for an Adam Thielen ( Minnesota Vikings ) autographed football are also available.

Huntington's Disease is a cruel enemy. It has been described as a combination of ALS ( Lou Gehrig's Disease ), Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's. It is an inherited disorder which causes the breakdown of brain cells. This results in "physical, mental and behavioral decline" which usually manifests itself in a person's 30s or 40s, but can also appear in children.

The long list of physical and behavioral changes is stunning, with clinical depression being one of the most prevalent complications of this disease. There are medications to help manage the symptoms of the disease for a time, but there is no cure and eventually it is fatal.

If you or someone you know needs help and support in dealing with this disease please call 1-800-345-HDSA (4372) or connect with the local chapter ( Huntington's Disease Society of America/South Dakota ) online and on Facebook .

For more information on the Tee Off Fore Huntington's Disease Golf Tourney check out the event page on Facebook and the Huntington's Disease Society of America/South Dakota .

Sources: Mayo Clinic , Huntington's Disease Society of America/South Dakota Chapter

