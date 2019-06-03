Golden State Warriors Even NBA Finals Series

TORONTO (AP) — it all came apart in about six minutes for the Toronto Raptors. They went scoreless over their first 12 possessions of the second half, a stretch during which what had been a double-digit lead late in the second quarter became a double-digit deficit to the Golden State Warriors.

With that, the lead was gone for good. And so, too, is the Raptors’ home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. The Warriors were tested late but held on, ultimately defeating the Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 to even the title series.

The costly six minutes included: Eight missed shots by Toronto, five turnovers and 18 consecutive points given up to the Warriors — the biggest run of consecutive points to open a half in NBA Finals history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

A helter-skelter possession for Golden State was capped by Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left, allowing the Warriors to escape Toronto with a series split.

Game 3 is Wednesday night on the Warriors’ home floor, Oracle Arena. Coverage on ESPN 99.1 begins at 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.