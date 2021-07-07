Going To Yankton, South Dakota? Check Out These Murals

There are plenty of towns and cities throughout South Dakota that offer fantastic weekend getaways. One city that is just a little over an hour away and definitely worth exploring on any given weekend is Yankton, South Dakota. Besides visiting the Missouri River, downtown Yankton is also a go-to destination and is now welcoming local artists to express themselves.

According to the City of Yankton's website, the city created the Meridian District Art Project. This idea came to life in 2018 with the hope of creating a unique public art gallery and ultimately alley ways being filled with local artists’ masterpieces in downtown Yankton. According to the Meridian District Art Project's website, this project is meant to "help build a vibrant destination place, a welcoming focal point for community gatherings, and a desirable place to shop, dine and walk." The hope is to expand this project by adding two new murals every year.

I remember when the Meridian District Art Project first started. In fact, I was present for the first installment of the first mural in downtown Yankton. I recently had the opportunity to visit Yankton again to view the latest murals added to this collection.

Art is definitely flowing through downtown Yankton! Take a look and see for yourself.