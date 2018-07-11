Under most circumstances, "going over the edge" would have an extremely negative connotation, but this is not one of those situations. The 2nd Annual Over the Edge event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire , is coming up on Saturday, July 28, from 9AM to 5PM at the Raven Building at 205 East 6th Street, downtown.

Over the Edge USA hosts these events all across the country, providing expert staff and all the equipment you need to safely rappel down the Raven Building. If you are a thrill-seeking, fun-loving, adrenaline junkie, have rappelling on your bucket list, just want to try something way out of your comfort zone, or simply have a strong desire to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire , this is the event for you!

You can register online and get help setting up your fundraising page and more. Each participant who raises $1,000 by July 26, gets a guaranteed rappel spot on July 28, an Over the Edge t-shirt and a digital photo of you going Over the Edge of the Raven Building.

Invite family and friends to join a team with you or donate to your effort and then come watch you accomplish this feat. There will be music and food trucks. It really will be a celebration.

Additionally, there is a "Toss Your Boss" feature to this event. Get your co-workers together, raise $1,000 to have your boss do the rappelling. If they would prefer not to, they can raise an additional $1,000 to have someone else do it.

Big Brothers Big Sisters programs play a vital role in the lives of at-risk children in our community. These mentoring programs can powerfully and positively influence a child's behavior now, and in the future.

For more information see Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire online , on Facebook or call Jami Gates at 605-334-1632.

