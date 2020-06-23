GoFundMe Campaign for Crash Victim Tyler Fried

Investigators with the Minnesota State Patrol continue sifting through details of a head-on collision that killed four people Saturday in Richfield, Minnesota.

21-year old Alfredo Torres of St. Paul was driving south in the northbound lane of I-35W and struck a vehicle caring four people. Torres died in the collision. Three of the four in the northbound vehicle also died. They are the driver 25-year-old Briana Marisa Vazquez from Watertown, S.D., and two passengers, 28-year-old Hassan Aquil Abdulmalik, of Bloomington, and 27-year old Tyler Joseph Fried formerly of Vermillion, South Dakota. The fourth passenger Fried's sister Alaura of Lakeville, Minnesota sustained life-threatening injuries remains in the hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been created for medical and funeral expenses for the Fried family.

Original story:

A wrong-way driver on 35-W in Richfield, Minnesota is dead after a crash Saturday night that also claimed the lives of two South Dakotans. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened near 66th Street at about 10:54 PM.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the wrong-way driver hit an SUV with four people inside. Siblings Alaura and Tyler Fried were heading northbound on I-35 from their Lakeville home with two other people when 21-year-old Alfredo Torres of St. Paul struck their vehicle. Torres was killed.

The driver of the SUV 25-year old Briana Vazquez of Watertown, South Dakota, passengers 28-year old Hassan Abdulmalik of Bloomington and Tyler Fried of Vermillion, South Dakota died at the scene. The fourth person Alaura Fried remains in a Minneapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.