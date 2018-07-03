‘God Bless American’ Done ‘Cop Pool Karaoke’ Style

You've seen James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke', well how about a little 'Cop Pool Karaoke'?

Two very talented Police officers from the Boston Police Department recently did there version of Carpool Caraoke with a Fourth of July twist.

Boston Police Department Media Relations posted a video of Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty singing there hearts out to 'God Bless America'. What do you think of this awesome version?

Lyrics to Irving Berlin's 'God Bless America':

