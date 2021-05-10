What does it mean when you put a dryer sheet in your mailbox? There's actually a very good reason and your postal worker may thank you for it.

As the weather warms up wasps are looking for places to build nests. You'll find them on the eave of your home, to your doorframes, in the garage, under the deck roof, and other sneaky places - like mailboxes. It's an ideal place for a wasp to set up camp. It's protected from the rain and only gets disturbed a few times a day. They can deal with that. If you ask any postal worker they might say that this is a problem they deal with in the warm summer months.

That's where the dryer sheet comes in. According to Taste of Home, a dryer sheet repels and helps deter wasps and yellow jackets from setting up a home in your mailbox. If your mailbox has a history of these stinging pests, your postal worker may leave one in there. Just leave it there.

Get our free mobile app

A Reddit user posted this information and the thread of responses proved very positive and informative. Wasps hate anything with a scent. Eucalyptus, citronella, and cloves. These stinging vermin will steer clear of your mailbox with a simple dryer sheet inside.

We’ve found that they hate scented dryer sheets. If we encounter a box that is a problem for nests, we’ll often put one in there and it does the trick. So please, if you one day randomly see a dryer sheet at the back of your mailbox, just know that your carrier more than likely put it there to deter these Satanic creatures from building their home in it. ~ Reddit user u/istrx13

As crazy as it sounds, your mail delivery person will thank you for it.

50 of the Most Epic Sports Goofs & Blunders

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

Most Famous Actor Born Every Year