Gnosh at Club David Having Soft Opening

Downtown is getting one more food option! Gnosh is going to be serving food out of Club David.

Gnosh describes the food as a gastropub. The menu to start will consist of appetizers, salads, and sandwiches.

Gnosh is owned by Ellee Spawn. She had previously owned a restaurant in Iowa.

According to Gnosh's website, the food is seasonal and local. and they get their produce from local farmer's markets.

Gnosh will serve food Thursday through Saturday nights and during special events at Club David. If you really like what you taste at Club David, then you're in luck. Gnosh is available for catering!

The soft opening will be August 24 starting at 4:00 PM. Gnosh/Club David is located at 214 W. 10th St.

Curious about what is on the menu for the soft opening? Empanadas! Both sweet and savory!

Sounds delicious!

