GMC, Chevrolet, Mazda, and Nissan All Recall Vehicles

Potentially defective block heaters, steering wheel logos, and back seats are being blamed for a series of recalls in the United States, impacting more than 400,000 vehicles from four different brands.

According to Consumer Reports, vehicles from Chevrolet, GMC, Mazda, and Nissan, dating back as far as 2004 and as recently as the brand new 2021 models, are all part of the recall.

General Motors is recalling 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickup trucks equipped with an engine block heater due to concerns that the optional heater cord could develop a short circuit. This action includes only 2500/3500-series trucks fitted with the 6.6-liter diesel engine.

While the manufacturer still looks for a solution to the problem, vehicle owners are being advised to be on the lookout for smoke or a burning smell coming from the block heater, poor performance from the block heater, or any coolant leaking from the block heater.

In the meantime, dealers are being advised to remove block heaters and cords from all customer trucks as well as those currently in inventory.

The Mazda recall impacts the 2004-2007 Mazda3 sedan and hatchback models.

The area of concern here is the steering wheel logo, which could shatter when the airbag in the steering column is deployed, potentially injuring the driver with sharp plastic fragments.

Mazda will notify vehicle owners by the end of August with a solution to the problem.

The manufacturer switched to a polyester-based logo in 2006.

The Nissan recall is for 2021 Nissan Rogue SUVs to address a problem with the rear seats. The recall says the seats were not properly manufactured by Nissan’s supplier, specifically the upper tether wires not being properly welded to the seatback frame.

The wires are part of the LATCH system for securing child safety seats and may not meet the strength requirements for child restraint systems.

Nissan is in the process of notifying consumers about when they can bring their vehicles in for inspection.