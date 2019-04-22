‘Gluten-Free’ May Not Mean Gluten Free

Reading is believing, right? Well, not necessarily.

Fox News is reporting that when you sit down to a delicious pizza or pasta and thinking it's 'Gluten-Free', about 32% of the time it isn't.

They're saying a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology ( there's a magazine you probably don't just breeze through ) nearly a third of restaurant foods marked gluten free aren't. And with folks that have celiac disease, that can be a major problem.

They say if you do have celiac disease, you should feel comfortable just asking the waiter/waitress how the food is prepared.

While under USDA law, packaged foods with gluten below 20 parts per million can be labeled 'Gluten-Free', the law doesn't apply to restaurant foods.