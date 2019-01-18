Globetrotters Offer Free Tickets for Furloughed Workers

The iconic Harlem Globetrotters, who are coming to Sioux Falls on Monday, April 15, 7 PM at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, are offering free tickets to furloughed government workers. The Globetrotters, true to their name are performing in 250 American cities on this "Fan-Powered World Tour".

Globetrotters President Howard Smith said, "As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension, their families, are directly impacted."

Any U.S. government employee currently on furlough can show their valid

government ID at the Premier Center box office and receive two complimentary tickets to the Harlem Globetrotter game here in Sioux Falls. ( While supplies last, and this does not apply to previously purchased tickets ).

Quantities are limited and seat locations vary. For more information, furloughed workers are asked to call the box office at 605-367-8460, or stop by Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM.