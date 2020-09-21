Give Better Wedding Gift, Get Better Dinner. Is That So Wrong?

I've been to more wedding receptions than I can count. But I've never seen anything like this. There is a couple that sent out their wedding invitations with the option to get a better reception dinner if you give a more expensive gift. Here is how the meal options were given:

1. A gift up to $250: Pick roast chicken or swordfish.

2. $251 to $500: Sliced steak or poached salmon.

3. $501 to $1,000: Filet mignon or lobster tails.

4. $1,001 to $2,500 or more: A two-pound lobster, a souvenir champagne goblet, or the vegetarian or Kosher option. That's right ... Those two aren't offered at any of the lower gift levels.

A picture of the invitation was posted on Reddit and here are some of the responses:

-That might be the tackiest thing I’ve seen in a long time.

-I don't know what's worse, the tiered food based on the gift... or that vegetarians/kosher diet people are only at the $1k+ level.

-I'm looking at the prices at my local fish market, too....for $180, you can get FOUR 2 pound lobsters PLUS 4 pounds of steamer clams. And I'm no mathematician, but 4+4>1, and $180<$1,000. I say we skip out on this hell event, save $800, and eat like kings at home.

-Who doesn't want a souvenir champagne glass from someone else's wedding? For $2500, I can fly to Ireland, stay a week, and buy a Waterford flute.

-NO WAY. Too stupid for words. Let's just let everyone knows how rich or poor your guests are. I would be so pissed by this I would not go at all based on this alone.