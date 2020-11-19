Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Gifted With a $10,000 Donation

According to a recent press release from Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, the program has received a very generous $10,000 donation from Sammons Finacial Group.

Today's donation (November 19, 2020) was apart of Sammons Financial Group's Community Impact Challenge which asked the financial group's employees for input as to where the money should be donated too.

Current CEO of Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Marla Meyer stated:

“This gift from Sammons The $10,000 donation from Sammons Finacial Group will help the Girl Scout's mission by helping to impact girls 'of all ages as they discover the worldGroup, and their team’s belief in our mission will help us deliver programs that teach girls to take on challenges and create solutions for their communities.”

The $10,000 donation from Sammons Financial Group will help the Girl Scout's mission by helping to impact girls 'of all ages as they discover the world around them through hands-on...learning experiences.'

Dakota Horizons is a non-profit organization that serves nearly 13,000 members in the following states: North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

They are committed to building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is located in Sioux Falls just off of Marion Road at 1101 S Marion Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.