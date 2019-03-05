Gift of Hope Concert Raises Funds and Spirits of Grieving

When my dad passed away, (a long time ago, now) one friend comforted me by saying, "Don't let anyone ever tell you how long you should grieve." That statement of support and love had a huge impact on me. I have referenced it each time sorrow has entered my life since then.

Another quote which reaffirms my own beliefs is, "Grief never ends, but it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. It is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love." ( I've attempted to find the author of this bit of wisdom, but have been unsuccessful over the years .)

Grief, in all its various forms, is the subject. The Gift of Hope Endowment Fund is the helping hand, the shoulder to lean on, the support of people of all faiths, ages, and walks of life who experience grief, despair, abuse, loss or pain of separation. It is administered through the Sioux Falls Catholic Family Services Center for Grieving and Loss.

This charitable fund is supported every year by the Gift of Hope Concert and this year the spiritually enriching event featuring singer/songwriter Mark Schultz, is on Saturday, March 23. There will be two performances, at 3 and 7 PM in the O'Gorman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online now.

For more information see the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls online , the Gift of Hope Concert event page on Facebook , or call 1-605-334-9861.