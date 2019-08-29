Ghostbusters Heading Back to Theaters in October for 35th Anniversary!

There's something strange happening in October! The iconic film Ghostbusters, which as released in 1984, is heading back to theaters for two nights only in celebration of the films 35th anniversary! The dates are set for Sunday, October 6 and Thursday, October 10 at 4:00PM and 7:00PM.

The movie stars Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. The budget on the film ranged from $25-$30 million but drew in a massive $295.2 million at the box office. The film also was nominated for two Academy Awards-Best Effects, Visual Effects; and Best Music, Original Song for Ray Parker Jr.’s ever-popular title tune, “Ghostbusters." What better way to see one of the most beloved comedy movies of all time than on the big screen! Advance tickets are on sale now!

A second, direct sequel to the original two films was announced in January 2019 and is scheduled for a 2020 release.

