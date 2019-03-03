GFP Announces New Deadline to Get Fish Houses Off Lakes

Last week the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced an extension to the normal deadline to get fish houses off of lakes in the state. Massive amounts of snow drifting across the frozen bodies of water made it tough to get a vehicle moving around, let alone towing a fish house moved off the ice.

A new deadline was announced on Saturday. Anglers will have until March 10, 2019 to get their fish houses moved. That snow is making it hard to get them moved but when it melts it will cause even more problems as the water pools on the ice. That shouldn't be a big concern, however. Between now and next Sunday there is only one day with a forecasted high to be at or above freezing and that is March 9 with a high of 32 .

The normal deadline for moving them is February 28.