Get Your Steps In With a Downtown Sioux Falls Walking Tour

Downtown Sioux Falls is offering three walking tours on May 4th. You can pick one or do all three! The three to choose from are Architectual History, Theaters, and, my personal favorite, Breweries!

The first tour is Architectual History and it starts at 1 PM at The Federal Courthouse Plaza. The tour lasts an hour and will, quote " delve into the rich and unique history of iconic buildings on Phillips Avenue."

Then, if you haven't got enough walking in, next up is the Theater tour! The Theater walking tour starts at 2:30 PM and takes off from The Sioux Falls State Theatre. The tour even includes a behind the scenes tour of The State Theatre.

Now, I saved the best for last. The Brewery Tour!

The Brewery walking tour starts at 4:30 PM and meets at Remedy Brewing. Unlike the Architectual and Theater tour, the Brewery tour costs $1. To purchase a ticket you can click here . This tour will visit all of the downtown breweries and will finish at May Eastbank Block Party!

It's a full day of exploring downtown Sioux Falls and getting those steps in!