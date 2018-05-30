Get Your South Dakota State Park Reservations for Labor Day

If you are thinking about camping at one of South Dakota's great state parks on Labor Day weekend you better get your reservations early.

Reservations for campsites and cabins for Labor Day weekend open Saturday, June 2 beginning at 7 am.

June 2 is the first day to make campsite and cabin reservations for Friday, Aug. 31 arrival, which is the Friday of Labor Day weekend. As a holiday weekend, reservations that include any of the dates Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2 require a three-night stay.

This applies to all state parks that take reservations except Custer, which accepts reservations as much as one year before arrival.

You can make reservations at the South Dakota State Parks website .

Things to Remember When Making a Reservation include:

-Create an account before you want to reserve a campsite.

-Log into your account to save time as it saves your preferences.

-Reservations open 90 days from the day you want to arrive except at Custer which is one year in advance.

-You can find parks with openings by using the search availability feature - simply put in your dates and search.

-Make sure to include the length and width of your camper to make sure it will fit on the site.

-Find your site on the map by using the map tab or look to see when your favorite site will be open by using the site availability grid tab.

-After a reservation is made, a cancelation fee applies to each site.

-You can transfer or move your site for free as long as you keep the same number of days.

