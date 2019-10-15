‘Get Them Home’ Cat Adoption Event Ends Today at Humane Society

Thinking about getting a four-legged-friend for your home sometime soon? There's no better time than right now.

KDLT TV is reporting that (October 15) is the last day of the Sioux Falls Humane Society $5.00 "Get Them Home" cat adoption event.

This special adoption event has been in effect since Sunday (October 6). During that time, the humane society has found new furever homes for 95 cuddly cats, and word has it, there are still plenty of kittens and adult cats left to be adopted.

Through the end of the business day, today, the Sioux Falls Humane Society has lowered their cat adoption fees to just $5.00. The normal fee to adopt a cat is $75.00.

Humane Officer Lex McKee, told KDLT, "Kittens go really fast. Black cats, we have a hard time, same with dogs, black dogs. For some reason, everybody thinks there’s so many of them too and people want the pretty colors. You know, the animals that look a little more unique, there’s no difference in personality really, it’s just their exterior.”

If you've been thinking recently about adopting a pet, the one thing the Sioux Falls Humane Society wants to stress is, please make sure you are able to support the animal before attempting to go through the adoption process.

The Sioux Falls Humane Society is located at 3720 East Benson Road and is open to the public, Monday-Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Thursday and Friday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Source: KDLT TV