Get Ready! Wednesday Is ‘National Weather Person’s Day’!

Do you know who never gets enough credit for a great job done? Your local weather guys, that's who.

Wednesday, February 5th is National Weatherperson's Day 2020. It's also been known as National Weatherman's Day. It recognizes individuals in the fields of meteorology, weather forecasting, and broadcast meteorology, as well as volunteer storm spotters and observers.

Here in Sioux Falls, we have a lot of knowledgeable and dedicated weather professionals. They work hard making sure we know if bad weather is going to affect our lives and how it may impact our loved ones.

So today take time to send them some heartfelt thanks! Just an FYI...I happen to know they all like donuts...and pizza...and beer. But don't give them beer. That might be wrong. Hugs might be good. But ask first.

The awesome weather guys pictured above from top left to right are: Phil Schreck – Dakota News Now / Tyler Roney – Dakota News Now / Aaron Doudna – Dakota News Now / Shawn Cable – Freelance Meteorologist / Todd Heitkamp - Meteorologist In Charge NWS Sioux Falls / Sam Gabrielli – Dakota News Now