Get Ready To Light The Night Sioux Falls

The Light The Night event fall 2020 event is going virtual this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The organization behind the Light The Night event has the safety of their patients, volunteers, and supporters at top of mind, thus why the decision has been made to go virtual.

"Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures"- Dakota News Now.

This event helps to 'shed some light' on the darkness of cancer by helping those in need access to blood cancer treatments.

During this time, our Sioux Falls community will come together to help celebrate individuals who are currently fighting these types of cancers along with those we've sadly lost.

This year's Light The Night will take place on Thursday, October 1 begging at 7: 00 PM.

You can go to lightthenight.org if you would like to register.

If you'd like to still donate but don't feel comfortable attending the event in person you can send your donations to the following address: LLS Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota -PO Box 772393, Detroit, Michigan, 48277-2393.

Or you can visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

Source: Dakota News Now