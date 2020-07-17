Get Ready To Hurl Axes – For a Bloody Great Cause

JJ's Wine Spirits and Cigars are hosting a blood drive on July 23rd along with the official grand opening for Axes and Ales on the 24th. They are asking for donations for the Teddy Bear Den during this time.

Thursday, July 23 from 6:00 -9:00 PM - $10 for ten throws, all proceeds to the Teddy Bear Den

Friday, July 24 from 12:00 -9:00 PM - $20 for 20 throws, half of the proceeds to the Teddy Bear Den

The ax-throwing fundraiser is good for walk-in’s only, no reservations will be taken .

Every participant will get a raffle ticket for hitting a bullseye within their ten throws. Winner of the raffle gets a $250 JJ's Gift Card!

Axes and Ales, "The best Axe Throwing, Beer Drinking Experience in the State" is located right off 57th Street just West of the I-229 tunnel and right next to JJ's Wine, Spirits & Cigars and The 3.0 Cocktail Bar.

The Teddy Bear Den of Sioux Falls inspires economically disadvantaged pregnant women in the Sioux Falls Community to seek early and regular prenatal care. Our entire program is geared toward limited income pregnant women, pregnant immigrant women, and pregnant teens as they are least likely to receive adequate care during pregnancy. We provide incentives and rewards to limited income women in exchange for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Our approach has helped over 25,000 pregnant women.

We encourage everyone to stop down throw some axes and donate blood! To donate blood, you must register and schedule a time, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/jjsblooddrive