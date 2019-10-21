Get Ready! Foreigner Coming to Washington Pavilion

Foreigner is coming to Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on Thursday, March 19th, 2020!

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

The Hits on Tour trek will feature “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”

Get your tickets very soon because Foreigner still rocks audiences more than 40 years into the game, and will sell quickly.

Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, October 25th at 10:00 A.M. Check back for updates, ticket links, and presale codes.

Grab some sweet Foreigner merch before the show.

Foreigner 4, Double Vision, Head Games, Foreigner 40. Albums that helped shape the best rock n’ roll ever made.