Get Ready For The Start of Something Big On Jan 20

Get ready for the start of something huge beginning on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

That day marks the beginning of a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates in the five-digit format (m-dd-yy), the most common usage in the US. I heard something was going in D.C. on that day too.

Palindromes are fun for people like me who look for patterns in words or numbers. A palindrome is a phrase that is spelled the same way backward and forward. Examples include:

civic

kayak

level

radar

solos

tenet

mom

dad

Bob

Otto

Hannah

But as the Farmers Almanac explains, a palindrome can also exist in numerical sequences and dates.

Dr. Aziz Inan, a professor at the University of Portland who studies palindrome dates, says 2021 is special because it will have 22 palindrome dates. The first 10 dates will begin on Jan 20 and the second set of nine starts on Dec 1.

1-20-21

1-21-21

1-22-21

1-23-21

1-24-21

1-25-21

1-26-21

1-27-21

1-28-21

1-29-21

12-1-21

12-2-21

12-3-21

12-4-21

12-5-21

12-6-21

12-7-21

12-8-21

12-9-21

Interesting to note that this will be the first palindrome-number Inauguration Day in American history. Miss this one and you will have to wait for 1,000 for the next one on 1-20-3021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app