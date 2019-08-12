Get Ready for the South Dakota State Fair

The 134th annual South Dakota State Fair is right around the corner! We can smell the cotton candy and cheese curds from here! Dates for the fair are August 29 - September 2, 2019. Here's what they had to share with us about the festivities you can expect this year:



"The 2019 SD State Fair is excited to bring some intense bull broncin', dirt slingin' action to the Grandstand! The thrills and adrenaline rush of bull riding is back at the SD State Fair with the Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Aug. 29. Catch all the action beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night. The action continues on Monday, Sept. 2 at 1:00 p.m. when the Thunder at the Fair Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull gets its wheels spinning. Sponsored by Kibble Equipment and O’Reilly Auto Parts’, this display of raw horsepower will get your gears turning for an afternoon of high-revved entertainment!"

You can buy tickets for the various events at the Grandstand Ticket Office.

The different types of food vendors have yet to be listed but we can assume the fair food you love and crave is sure to make an appearance again this year. Did we mention that there will be a 4-H bake sale too?

Starting this year you can buy your gate admission tickets online by clicking on this link. You can even get schedule updates on your phone if you download their mobile app.

