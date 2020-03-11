Get Ready For the Drive-By Truckers Coming Soon

The Drive-By Truckers are heading back to Sioux Falls on July 20, 2020, at the District!

You can score a special pre-sale special on Thursday, March 12 from 10 AM-10 PM using the code: DBT2020 entering it here.

Tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13, at 10:00 A.M. Ticket prices are as follows:

Balcony general admission: $29.50

First 5 rows: $44.50

Reserved floor: $34.50

Drive-By Truckers is kicking off the new election year with The Unraveling, their first new album in 3 1/2 years (the longest space between new DBT albums ever). Those years were among the most tumultuous our country has ever seen and the duality between the generally positive state of affairs within our band while watching so many things we care about being decimated and destroyed all around us informed the writing of this album to the core.

We plan on touring extensively throughout the next year taking these songs around the world. ~ Drive-By Truckers

