Get Paid To Watch Netflix and Eat Pizza

Can you binge-watch better than anyone you know? Do you enjoy eating pizza? If you answered yes to those questions, you might be the perfect candidate for the job of 'professional binge-watcher.'

The website BonusFinder is looking for someone to review three Netflix series while munching down on takeout pizza from different companies.

BonusFinder says that 2021 has started out rocky and lockdowns in many states are coming back so they want to spread some cheer by paying someone to watch TV and eat. How American.

The lucky binge-watcher will be tasked to review each series based on story and plot lines, 'Netflix and Chill' suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, the satisfaction of episodes, and series endings.

The successful candidate will also rate pizzas for appearance and color, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavor, cheese 'gooeyness', and value for money.

What is the salary for all this 'hard' work? $500.

So if you have to watch it takes to watch Netflix and eat pizza, apply on the BounsFinder website.

