Get Paid $2500 for Ultimate Christmas Movie Fanatic’s Job

Just so you know, I'm probably going to get this job, so I wouldn't bother applying. Now that that's out of the way, I'll tell you about it. Reviews.org is a products and services review website looking for what they refer to as their "Chief Holiday Cheermeister".

As "Cheermeister" your duties include watching 25 holiday movies in 25 days, then writing a short "post-movie survey". You must already have a streaming device, and be at least 18 years old.

You can choose which 25 movies you watch, but Reviews.org does have a bunch of suggestions if you need them. As for me, I simply don't.

Applications are open now through December 5th at 12:59 AM. (You read that right. The company is located in Salt Lake City, so they are on Mountain time. For them the deadline is 11:59 PM on December 4).

They will announce the winner on December 7 on their YouTube Channel, so they suggest you subscribe to it, if you haven't already. They will also email the winner. If you win this position, you will be paid $2,500 and receive a year's subscription to 7 different streaming services.

The services are:

Netflix

Disney+

Hulu

Amazon Prime

HBO Max

Apple TV

Hallmark Movies Now

I will once again reiterate, however, that this job is a long shot for anyone who isn't me! I am the perfect candidate for this job. At holiday time, I am even more of a couch potato than normal. It is not unheard of for me to watch 4 or 5 holiday movies in a row. I have also been known to watch the A Christmas Story marathons until family members snapped.

Holiday movies give me the kind of schmaltzy escape we all need and also give me hope for something better than what we have in front of us right now. Case closed. I am the Chief Holiday Cheermeister!

Source: Reviews.org