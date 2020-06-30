Get More Out of Your Wiener – Go Spiral-Cut This 4th of July

There's a lot of good things about hot dogs on the 4th of July. One of the benefits is the simplicity factor. Take them out of their package, put them on a grill and, boom, everybody's favorite summer comfort food. but wait...how can I make them even better and be the hero of the grill this weekend? Spiral-cut those franks.

But using just a skewer and knife, the food wizards at Chow have demonstrated a way to get a lot more out your wiener. See how to make a spiral-cut hot dog below.

If you're data challenged and don't have time to watch a video, simply skewer the dog through the center length-wise. Then, with a rolling motion, place the knife at one end and slice from one side of the hot dog to the other end. Remove the skewer and place on the grill. I add a little seasoning for a 'Dad Dog' and it's a big 10-4 with the kids. For extra praise, wrap them in bacon.

Spiral cutting allows the hot dog to cook without curling. It increases the surface area in which the frank can soak up a grill's charcoal goodness. It also fits easier in the bun and is more receptive to whatever toppings you wish to smother your dog with.

All in all, it is this kind of innovation that makes us proud to be Americans. We can' think of a better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with a spiral-cut hot dog.