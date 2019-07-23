Get Free Local Sioux Falls TV Without Cable or Antenna

We just found out about this new app that allows folks in Sioux Falls and Rapid City to watch all the local TV stations and more for FREE. It's called Locast. It's a non-profit company. It is in over 34 million households.

Locast discribes itself as a not-for-profit service offering users access to broadcast television stations over the internet in select US cities. It's interesting that it is only available in 13 markets around the United State, but two of those markets are Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Locast available on Roku, Amazon Firestick, AndroidTV, AppleTV, Google Play, and you can be downloaded the Locust app stores.

The Locast website goes on to explain,

“In today’s modern world, we find ourselves in many different settings. Access to broadcast TV is our right. The existing antiquated technology doesn't come close to meeting the needs of the average user that deserves to access broadcast programming using the Internet as we do in almost every other service. But we are not just offering this out of convenience, many households just can’t get a proper signal to receive broadcast TV. This can be due to geographic anomalies or living in more isolated rural areas. Rather than relying on a traditional rebroadcast antenna, these folks should be allowed to utilize the a modern method of streaming through our digital transcoding service. Free your TV!”

You can check them out at Locast.org.