Germanfest 2019

Celebrate German Heritage (even if you're not German) with all things German like Kuchen, Bier (that's beer for us Americans) and hospitality at Germanfest this Saturday! The event is organized by local volunteers who want to help give back to their Sioux Falls community through this free festival that is open to the public at Fawick Park and Avera IT parking lot Downtown.

Germanfest takes place this Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm and continues until 10:00 pm.

New for this year is the Stein Holding Contests between band breaks. Whoever holds the Stein the longest WINS! Also, returning again this year are the Weiner Dog Races with all proceeds benefiting Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

Credit: Dakota Dachshund Rescue

The schedule for the day's festivities are as follows:

1:00 pm The fest begins

2:00 pm Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen band begin playing

2:00 pm & 3:00 pm There are two Puppet shows in the Kinder/kids area that begin on the hour.

4:00 pm The Stein holding contest takes place

4:30 pm Dachshund races (Dakota Dachshund rescue)

6:00 pm Alpensterne Band

9:00 pm Last call for beer tickets

10:00 pm The beer tent closes

With respect to the City of Sioux Falls Parks Department NO glass will be allowed in the park.

http://www.siouxfallsgermanfest.com/