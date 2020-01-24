There will be many things that San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will be remembered for during Super Bowl week and the game itself, but it was something he did this week that he should be remembered for the most.

Kittle awarded a Super Bowl trip to a widow and son of a fallen US Soldier.

A truly class move from the University of Iowa alum and current NFL star.

Alongside USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Kittle has given out the Super Bowl trip to the family of Martin "Mick" LaMar who was killed during his second tour of duty in Iraq in 2011.

Josie, the wife of Martin Lamar and his 16-year-old son Nicolas will be off to Miami to cheer on their favorite team which happens to be the San Francisco 49ers.

This week can be about the game, the festivities, the fans, and many other things, but this kind of story is what can truly make these kinds of events so special when others can have such a great experience.