Gender Reveal Lasagna Disgusting Panful of Blue or Pink Muck

I'm sorry, maybe it is because of my Italian heritage that I find this new gender reveal theme party idea so offensive. Lasagna or lasagne should be made with noodles, meat, vegetables, or fish, ( of your choice ) spices, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and either tomato or alfredo sauce.

The mere idea of digging into a pan of blue or pink colored lasagna is a ridiculous stomach-turning proposition. But that is exactly what Villa Italian Kitchen , ( a New Jersey-based pizza and pasta chain ) is offering to soon-to-be parents and their friends and families.

For right around $140.00, you get a big foil pan of lasagna, with the secret pink or blue interior, a tray of their "famed" garlic rolls, and a choice of either a garden, Caesar or Greek salad.

There have been some disastrous gender reveal parties over the last year, ( including the one involving Tannerite and a giant wildfire in Arizona, for which the gentleman who started it will be paying $8 million in restitution ). Don't take my word for it just check out YouTube.

Now, blue or pink cake, cupcakes, doughnuts, cookies, cake pops, macarons, balloons, banners, baseballs - - I can live with. But keep your nasty gender-revealing mitts off of lasagna! I truly hope no other lasagna-making places ( you know who you are ) get the idea to do the same thing.

Source: True New Jersey Entertainment , Villa Italian Kitchen