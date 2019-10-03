Gayville-Volin School District Issues Lockdown Wednesday Morning

A 16-year-old South Dakota boy is now in custody after he threatened to shoot up a school in the Gayville-Volin School District on Wednesday.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities were notified about a possible shooting threat around 8:00 AM on Wednesday, (October 2).

Chief Deputy Mike Rothschadl with the Yankton County Sheriff's Office told KSFY, the Gayville-Volin school was placed on lockdown immediately after receiving confirmation of the report.

Later that morning around 10:15, the Sheriff's Office issued a release stating the 16-year-old suspect was now in custody and that the lockdown had ended with no one being harmed.

KSFY reports the Yankton County Sheriff's Office is still in the process of investigating the shooting threat, and there are no additional details available at this time.

The communities of Gayville, Volin and Mission Hill make up the Gayville-Volin School District.

Source: KSFY TV