Gas Prices Still Getting Cheaper in South Dakota

Believe it or not, gas keeps getting cheaper in South Dakota and across the country.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state is $2.36, according to AAA. Last week it was $2.42 per gallon. One month ago it was $2.48, but a year ago it was only $2.15.

“Gas prices are pushing cheaper for two reasons. Crude oil prices are $10 less a barrel than one month ago and U.S. gasoline stocks sit at an all-time record high,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Cheaper crude and healthy stock levels mean motorists can expect prices to continue to decline this month.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls is quite a bit lower than it is in the rest of the state. As of this writing, the average price in town is $2.27, down a nickel since last week, according to Gasbuddy.com.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is at Flying J for $2.09 per gallon. Most places are selling it for between $2.22 and $2.29.