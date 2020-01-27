Gas Prices Still Dropping Off in Sioux Falls

Gas is not getting as cheap across the state but it is dropping more and more in Sioux Falls.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota sits at $2.42. One week ago it $2.44 per gallon. A month ago it was $2.47. One year ago the price was only $2.14 per gallon.

“Increased total domestic stocks of gasoline have helped to ease pump prices,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Typically, we see lower demand during this time of year. When combined with higher stock levels, pump prices usually decrease in response.”

In Sioux Falls the average price for a gallon of gas is quite a bit lower, at $2.32 per gallon. The range of gas prices in town is strangely wide, however. You can find gas as high as $2.45 but as low as $2.15. Gas is cheapest at Costco, Sam's and Flying J.