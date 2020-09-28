Gas is still pretty cheap in South Dakota. But if you are taking a trip somewhere in the state you may be paying pretty different prices depending on where you are in the state.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in South Dakota this week is $2.10. That's two cents lower than a week ago and a nickel cheaper than it was this time in August. A year ago we were paying $2.59 per gallon.

“Low demand, even as gasoline stocks decline, has helped pump prices decline or hold steady on the week,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “That is likely to continue into the fall as the season sees fewer road trips, especially amid the pandemic.”

In Sioux Falls the average price is even lower at $2.02 per gallon. That's four cents lower than last week and 12 cents lower than it was a month ago.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls, predictably, is at Costco for only $1.76 per gallon. Next, best is Kum & Go for $1.96 and Get N Go on West 12th for the same price.

Other places you can go in the state can cost significantly more. I'm going hunting in Harding County next week and gas there is among the highest in the state at $2.27 per gallon. Corson County has the most expensive gas in the state at $2.42.

But in Pennington County, the average is $2.13 and Rapid City gas is averaging only $2.16 per gallon. Apparently, it costs a little bit to haul fuel to the middle of nowhere. Don't care, can't wait to go!